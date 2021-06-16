Chief Secy of Punjab asks to expeditate ongoing recruitment drive

Chandigarh: In order to provide jobs to the unemployed youth under the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s flagship employment generation scheme, “Ghar Ghar Rozgar”, the Chief Secretary, Ms Vini Mahajan, on Tuesday directed all the state departments to expedite the ongoing recruitment drive for filling up the vacancies at the earliest.



Chairing a meeting with the administrative secretaries to review the progress of the State Employment Plan here, the Chief Secretary said the Punjab Government has so far successfully provided 17.61 lakh job avenues to the eligible unemployed youth since April 1, 2017, including 58,508 in the government departments, 7.06 lakh in the private sector besides facilitating 9.97 lakh youth in self-employment ventures.



The Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh-led Council of Ministers had approved the State Employment Plan on October 14, 2020 in order to recruit 1 lakh youth in the government sector besides giving nod to 61,336 vacancies in various departments.



Acting on the Cabinet decision, the government had already advertised 33,553 vacancies while the recruitment process was underway with various departments so far making 9,019 appointments since April 1, 2020.



The Secretary, Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training, Rahul Tiwari, apprised the Chief Secretary that a total of 39 departments were involved in this recruitment process.



The top three departments that have major vacancies included School Education, which has decided to fill 16,681 posts, Home Affairs and Justice 11,271 posts and Health and Family Welfare department will fill up 5,834 posts. This recruitment process pertains to Group A, B and C posts, and will be undertaken through PPSC/ PSSSB/ Department Committee/ Third Party, he informed.



The Chief Secretary directed the departments concerned to expedite the ongoing recruitment process and ensure that the eligible unemployed youth were hired purely on the basis of merit.

