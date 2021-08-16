Punjab CM Assures Amritsar Mayor Of Adequate Funds For Development

Amritsar: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday assured the Mayor of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation of sufficient funds for the development of the city and asked him to send comprehensive proposals for the same.



While interacting with the Councillors of the local Municipal Corporation, the Chief Minister assured the Mayor of prompt redressal of their concerns related to the civic amenities and other infrastructure development works. He directed the Mayor to send a detailed proposal highlighting the development works to be executed on priority, so that the same is examined by the ACS Local Government and adequate funds are released.



The Chief Minister thanked the Councillors, most of whom he said he knew personally since the days when he fought Parliamentary election from Amritsar and defeated the senior BJP leader late Arun Jaitley.



Congratulating the Councillors on the 75th Independence Day, the Chief Minister said that the Congress Party, with a golden past of over 130 years, has played a frontal role in the Indian independence movement since the days of Congress stalwarts Mahatma Gandhi, Moti Lal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, besides several other unknown leaders and workers.



In his welcome address, Mayor Municipal Corporation Karamjit Singh Rintu urged the Chief Minister to provide additional funds to the tune of Rs 50 crores for overall development of this historic city ‘Guru ki Nagri’ , blessed by the fourth Sikh Guru Sri Guru Ram Dass ji. He also sought a reasonable hike in the monthly allowances of councillors for carrying out the development works efficaciously.



Earlier, local councillor Moti Bhatia also raised the issue of funds for the city’s development.



On the occasion, the Mayor, accompanied by the Commissioner Municipal Corporation Malwinder Singh Jaggi, honoured the Chief Minister with a gift as a token of love and affection.



Prominent amongst other who were present on the occasion were MPs Gurjit Singh Aujla, Jasbir Singh Dimpa and Mohammad Sadiq. MLAs Tarsem Singh DC, Sunil Datti, Harpartap Singh Ajnala, Sukhwinder Singh Danny and Navtej Singh Cheema, besides Principal Secretary Local Government Ajoy Sinha and Director Local Government Puneet Goel.

