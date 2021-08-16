Mansa becomes the First district of State having AC building of Government School

Chandigarh: Punjab Revenue Minister S. Gurpreet Singh Kangar, today, dedicated first Air Conditioned Government School building of State to the students at Village Bodawal in Mansa District.



He said that the Punjab Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has been working relentlessly to improve the standard of education in the state and this beautiful state-of-the-art building of Government High Smart School Bodawal would be the best of all government schools in the state. He said that Punjab government had provided necessary facilities and best infrastructure in government schools as per the requirements of the time which made Punjab the leading state in the country in terms of education.



Cabinet Minister S. Kangar said that due to continuous efforts for the betterment of the education sector, the government schools in Punjab were now outperforming the private schools and the enrollment rate of students in the government schools had increased significantly. Expressing happiness, he said that out of total 195 upper primary schools of Mansa district, 192 schools and out of 294 primary schools, 288 have got the status of smart schools. Encouraging the principals and staff of the government schools, he said that despite the crisis of the COVID pandemic, the teachers and students continued to work hard and achieve excellent results at the academic level.



Meanwhile, S. Kangar visited the school complex and inspected the solar power plant, EDUSAT Room, Computer Lab, Smart Class Room, Library, Science Lab, Language Lab, Educational Park etc. He said that with the grant of Rs. 20 lakh released by the Education department, the school has been transformed by the entire staff including the principal in collaboration with the Gram Panchayat and other social organizations which is a commendable initiative. He also played badminton with the students at the badminton hall set up at the school complex.



During the function, the Cabinet Minister honored the District Education Officer Mrs. Anju Gupta, Headmaster of the school S. Harjinder Singh Virdi and village Sarpanch S. Gurmail Singh. Prominent among others, who were present on the occasion included Deputy Commissioner Shri Mohinder Pal, SSP Dr. Narendra Bhargav, Senior Congress Leader Smt. Ranjit Kaur Bhatti and Dr. Manju Bansal, Vice Chairman Punjab State Safai Commission S. Ram Singh Sardulgarh, SDM Shri Kala Ram Kansal.

