Punjab CM Unfurls Tricolour In Amritsar, Confers State Awards On 45

Amritsar: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday conferred state awards on 45 persons for their valuable contribution to the society and dedicated services with a certificate, shawl and a medal.



The awards for the year 2020 could not be conferred earlier due to Covid. However, a separate function would be held soon for giving the State Awards for the year 2021 where distinguished persons, including GoC-in-C and all ranks of the Western Command, for their exemplary contribution in the fight against COVID, would be honoured.



Captain Amarinder Singh also conferred Chief Minister’s Rakshak Padak award to Sub-Inspector Jasveer Singh, who is currently posted as SHO City-2, Malerkotla and had shown the highest level of courage by rescuing a family after their house, situated over the shop in Malerkotla, caught fire.



Besides, the Chief Minister also honoured AIG STF Ludhiana Range Snehdeep Sharma, DCP Jalandhar Gurmeet Singh, ADCP-4 Ludhiana Rupinder Kaur Sra, ADCP Investigation Ludhiana Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, DSP Detective Moga Jangjit Singh, DSP Detective Amritsar Rural Gurinderpal Singh, Inspector Gurpreet Singh, Inspector Surinder Kaur, Inspector Bithal Hari, SI Lakhbir Singh, ASI Kanwaljeet Singh, ASI Amandeep Singh, ASI Jagdeep Singh, Constable Jagjit Singh and Constable Daljit Kumar with Chief Minister’s Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty.



He also handed over appointment letters for government jobs to one family member each of the 34 victims of the tragic Amritsar rail accident at Jaura Phatak.



The Chief Minister was here to lead the state-level celebrations to mark the 75th Independence Day of India.



On the occasion, the Chief Minister unfurled the national flag here at Gandhi Ground, with the confidence that the collective spirit of the people would prevail over all the challenges. He remembered the sacrifices of all those who had made this freedom possible.



Recalling his visit to the Andaman Cellular Jail, he said he spotted the names of so many Punjabis who he was not even aware of as having fought for the nation’s independence. Punjabis have given immense sacrifices for the unity and integrity of the country, he noted, paying tributes to all of them.



The Chief Minister also inspected the parade and took the salute of the march past led by Commander DSP Madhvi Sharma and Second-in- Command DSP Harinder Singh Mann. The parade included contingents from Punjab Police Recruits Training Centre Jahan Khela, Punjab Jail Police, Chandigarh Police, Guardians of Governance and Brass & Pipe band of Punjab Armed Police.

