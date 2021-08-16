Madhya Pradesh Police has lived the mantra of patriotism and public

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Madhya Pradesh Police has literally lived the mantra of patriotism and public service. Strict and effective action has been taken in Madhya Pradesh against all types of mafia, those who commit crimes against daughters, naxalites, adulterers etc.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh Police has protected the people by keeping their lives on their palms during the COVID crisis. During this many of our police colleagues were also martyred. I salute them all. Such an example of service to suffering humanity is rarely found in the world.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was speaking at the honor ceremony of the President’s medal winning police officers held at the Chief Minister’s residence today. On this occasion his wife Smt. Sadhna Singh, D.G.P. Shri Vivek Johri, D.G. Home Guards Shri Ashok Dohre, D.G. Jail Shri Arvind Kumar, award winning police officers and their families were present.



effective action against naxalites



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that effective action has been taken against Naxalites in Madhya Pradesh. Our police killed 5 big prize naxalites and caught 3 alive.



campaign against mafia



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that by running a continuous campaign against all types of mafia including land mafia, drugs mafia, liquor mafia, mineral mafia in the state, their back has been broken. Strict legal provision up to the death penalty has been made for those involved in smuggling of spurious liquor.



Searched for more than 4 thousand daughters in Muskaan campaign



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that more than 4 thousand missing daughters have been traced from different places of the country and brought back home by running a smile campaign by Madhya Pradesh Police. We are taking strictest action against those who commit crimes against daughters.



Commendable work in flood rescue and assistance



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that our police and home guards have done commendable work in saving and providing assistance to the people during the recent floods in the state. During this 6800 persons were rescued from drowning.



Awards will also be given on November 1



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the entire police staff, including police officers who have done excellent work, would also be rewarded in the function organized on the foundation day of Madhya Pradesh on November 1.



Mahila Thana in every district



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that our women police personnel have also done excellent work in public security and action against criminals. Women police stations have been started in almost every district in the state. 33 percent seats are reserved for women in Madhya Pradesh Police Recruitment.



made way for promotion



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the promotion process is stalled in the state due to the ban from the court. We found a way to boost the morale of the police and gave them high posts. This process will continue in future also.



effective action against criminals





In the beginning, Director General of Police Shri Vivek Johri gave detailed information about the achievements of Madhya Pradesh Police. He told that due to Kovid last year, the award ceremony could not be held. Madhya Pradesh Police has taken effective action against the mafia, naxalites, those who commit crimes against women and children. The police did an excellent job during the Kovid period. A large number of Karmaveer Yoddha medals have been awarded to our police comrades. More than 11 thousand police personnel have been given high posts in Madhya Pradesh Police. Continuous training of police force, skill up-gradation, CCTV in police stations and other sensitive areas. Installation work is in progress.

