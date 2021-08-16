Madhya Pradesh: Jnshyog independent state of New Construction

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that every citizen will have to try his best for the development of the state. For the purpose of taking decisions together with the people for the development of the state, a model of public participation has been developed in the state. The various sections in the state panchayats held again : will be started. Schemes for the welfare of the people will be made in collaboration with the people and their implementation will also be done through the people. Self-reliant Madhya Pradesh will be built with public participation. We need the cooperation of the people, without the cooperation of the people, the government alone cannot build a new state.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the public after hoisting the flag and saluting the parade at the state level program of Independence Day celebrations organized at Lal Parade Ground today. The Chief Minister said that independence to perform their duties and responsibilities honestly the citizens of the state for the creation of the state , following the Corona friendly behavior , will honor the daughters and take a pledge to participate in the sanitation campaign. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that together we will build a prosperous, developed and self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. I dedicate myself for the creation of such Madhya Pradesh.



Will be the first in the making of self – reliant Madhya Pradesh



The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister of independent will first in our state, nation building state self-sufficient in accordance with the state of resolution. Make a tilak of self – reliance on the head of the state with the kum-kum of public participation and the intactness of good governance . We have to walk step by step.



inclusive growth and social justice



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that our government is committed to social justice along with inclusive development. Be it the issue of Other Backward Classes , the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes or whether it is a matter of safety and dignity of women , the State Government is working continuously in every field. For the feelings , culture , values , tradition , employment and education of the sisters and brothers of the Scheduled Tribes, a special campaign will be started from the sacrifice day of Raghunath Shah Shankarshah on 18 September, which will run till 15 November, the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda. Special activities will be carried out in the campaign for protection of art and culture , availability of employment opportunities as well as health protection and awareness. by government“ Devaranya ” scheme is being started. Under the scheme, the entire value chain from growing traditional medicinal plants and aromatic plants to their processing , branding , marketing and sale will be developed in tribal dominated areas according to the eco-system there . Chief Minister Shri Chouhan announced to give rights of community forest management to the brothers and sisters of Scheduled Tribes.



Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Welfare



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the security , respect , employment and education of the Scheduled Castes would be fully concerned. A provision of Rs 17 thousand 980 crore has been made for this in the budget. By amending the Constitution, special provisions have been made for the sisters and brothers of the backward classes by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The Backward Classes Commission has been given the status of a Constitutional Commission. Our government will leave no stone unturned to implement 27 percent reservation for backward classes. A new commission will be constituted to study the social , educational and economic condition of the backward classes , which will study the conditions of the backward classes on a large scale and give its recommendations for improving their condition. Our government is committed for the welfare of the backward classes.



welfare of the general poor



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that welfare of the general poor will also be ensured. Minority communities Ghumkad and Ardh Ghumkad should also get permanent shelter and return to the mainstream of the society. Special efforts will be made for this also.



cultural diversity



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the culture of the state is rich enough. The cultural diversity here is amazing. Advaita Vedanta in the Omkareshwar Institute has decided to set up , there will be established a huge statue of Acharya Shankar and research work will be. Along with building a memorial for Goddess Ahilya Bai and Bajirao Peshwa, a huge memorial will be built in Gwalior in the memory of Atal ji.



effective action against mafia



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan congratulated the police for the success of the campaign against the mafia in the state. The work of equipping the police force with modern resources , providing new technology is going on continuously. Rigorous campaign against liquor mafia is going on continuously. Strict provisions have been made in this direction. A provision of capital punishment has been made for the criminals engaged in the business of illicit liquor and spurious liquor. Muskaan campaign is being run for the safety of mothers and sisters in the state, it has yielded good results. Police’s campaign against Naxalites has also been effective.



care of the interests of the employees



Chief Minister Chouhan said that employees are an important medium to take public welfare schemes to the public. Due to the financial crisis in the past, the state government has been unable to provide the requisite dearness allowance and facilities to the employees. Efforts are on to bring the economy back on track. Soon, allowances etc. will be given to the employees. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan appealed to the employees to discharge their responsibilities with full dedication , loyalty and dedication.



covid management and vaccination



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there are five pillars of our strategy for COVID management – ​​Identification , Testing , Isolation , Treatment and Vaccination . Snniojit strategy , due to quick decisions and common efforts of the state , is also able to control the corona transition of the second wave. One of the main ways to prevent covid infection is vaccination. In Madhya Pradesh, vaccination has been given the form of a mass festival. Vaccination- A record 16 lakh 95 thousand people were vaccinated in Madhya Pradesh on June 21 , 2021 in the Maha Abhiyan . So far, 3 crore 75 lakh life-saving doses of the vaccine have been administered. Date 25 and 26 August , 2021 The Maha-campaign of Kovid Vaccination will be run.



public participation model



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the State Government has made the decision-making method with public participation as the basic mantra and made the society a participant in the decisions related to Kovid at every level. Controls and decisions were taken not from Bhopal but at the local level keeping in view the local conditions. In each district, district , block , ward and village level Crisis Management Groups were formed. The people-participation based Corona disaster management model of Madhya Pradesh has been appreciated all over the country.



preparing for the third wave



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that all necessary preparations have been made by the state government while making a well-planned strategy for protection from possible third wave of corona. There is a special focus on increasing the number of beds in hospitals , oxygen management , availability of medicines , injections and equipment , manpower management and training and treatment protocols. More and more covid tests are being done every day.



Ayushman Bharat- Niramayam Madhya Pradesh Scheme



The Chief Minister said that given timely treatment to each needy who , it is a top priority of the government. Under the “ Ayushman Bharat- Niramayam Madhya Pradesh ” scheme, we have provided the facility of treatment of up to five lakh rupees per year to each eligible family. So far more than 2 crore 50 lakh Ayushman cards have been made. During the second wave of corona, “ Yoga Se Nirog ” program was started for the speedy recovery of the patients living in home isolation . More than 1 lakh 15 thousand patients were given the practice of yoga , asana and pranayama etc. by about 3 thousand yoga instructors of the state .



self reliant india



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh is moving fast in the direction of realizing Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of self-reliant India. Regular monitoring is being done for the four pillars of the roadmap of self-reliant Madhya Pradesh – physical infrastructure , good governance , education and health and economy and employment.



infrastructure development



The Chief Minister said that infrastructure , is key. The target is to take the irrigation potential to 65 lakh hectares in the state by the year 2024-25. Ken-Betwa link irrigation in the state 8 lakh 11 thousand hectares of national projects , 41 will receive drinking water and electricity facilities of 103 MW million. This year, construction and upgradation of roads of 2 thousand km length , renovation of 2.5 thousand km of roads and construction of 80 major bridges and railway over bridges are being done in the state this year . 5 thousand 530 crores will be spent on these works.



21 thousand crore grant on electricity



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has said that there is a plan to increase the availability of electricity by 2 thousand 200 MW this year to remain self-reliant in the power sector. A subsidy of about Rs 21 thousand crore is being given by the state government on electricity for agriculture and domestic use so that every poor can get electricity at a cheaper rate. The state government is going to start energy literacy campaign. Through this, the students of schools and colleges will be given information about solar energy and energy saving.



Drinking water from tap to every household



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the Prime Minister started the Jal Jeevan Mission in every village to provide pure drinking water from door to door . Under this mission, we have resolved to supply water from tap to every household of one crore 22 lakh rural families of the state by the year 2023.



farmers’ welfare



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that about one and a half thousand crore rupees have been distributed to 75 lakh farmers as the first installment in the year 2021-22 under Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, an amount of about Rs 11 thousand crore has been distributed to about 81 lakh farmers so far. Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, more than 45 lakh 40 thousand eligible farmers have been paid the claim amount of more than Rs 9 thousand crore. In the year 2020-21, crop loans of about Rs 15 thousand crore have been distributed to farmers through primary cooperative credit societies at zero percent interest rate. This year, about 130 lakh metric tonnes of wheat , gram and lentils have been procured from 17 lakh 94 thousand farmers and payment of about Rs 26 thousand crore has been made to them.



ownership plan



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the work of population survey is prevalent in 30 districts of the state. In rural areas, the land became a house , owned by him being given the relevant people. The rights records of more than three and a half lakh poor beneficiaries of one thousand 826 villages have been prepared.



increase in capital investment



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that capital investment has increased in the state due to positive investment environment. We are working fast towards making business easy. 64 specific products of all the districts have been selected under the One District One Product scheme. This is a meaningful step towards making the local vocal. Cluster based expansion of micro , small and medium industries is being encouraged in the state. Under this , 13 clusters of different sectors like furniture , toys , textile , food processing , engineering etc. will be developed in the state.



ahead in cleanliness



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Indore city has become the cleanest city in the country and Bhopal as the cleanest self-sustainable capital for the fourth time in a row in the Swachh Survekshan-2020. 74 cities of the state are ODF plus and 290 cities are ODF. Have been successful in getting double plus certificate.



Employment to street vendors , laborers



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that brothers and sisters doing business on the road have been affected during the difficult times of Kovid-19. We are second in the country in the implementation of PM Self – Nidhi Yojana for their livelihood protection . During the second wave of Kovid, 12 lakh urban and rural street vendors of the state were given additional assistance of about Rs 120 crore at the rate of Rs 1,000 per vendor. We have been a pioneer in the country by providing employment to more than one crore 6 lakh needy people through MNREGA during the Corona transition.



Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, about 5 crore beneficiaries of one crore 15 lakh eligible families were launched by the Prime Minister on 7th August to provide free food grains from more than 25 thousand ration shops.



Self – help groups and women’s empowerment



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that women empowerment is our resolve. Under the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, at the time of the birth of a girl child, Rs 2,000 will be deposited in her account. As soon as Ladli Laxmi daughters enter the college, they will be given Rs.20,000. There will be a system of free higher education for daughters. In the last 16 months, we have made available about 1.5 thousand crore rupees in the form of bank loans to more than 1 lakh 15 thousand self-help groups. About 11 thousand self-help groups have shown their entrepreneurship potential by preparing 1 crore 17 lakh uniforms for more than 58 lakh students of the state.



identity card for transgenders



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to issue identity cards to transgenders. We have resumed the pension of one thousand rupees per month to the Kalyani sisters of the deceased in the gas tragedy. So far, identity cards of more than 6 lakh persons with disabilities have been made.



New National Education Policy



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the new National Education Policy is our guide. In the first phase of “ CM Rise Yojana ” in the state, a budget provision of one and a half thousand crore rupees has been made to make 350 schools fully equipped. The provisions of the National Education Policy will be implemented in all universities and colleges from the next academic session. A Global Skill Park is being constructed in Bhopal to provide world-class skill training to the youth of the state.



encouragement of sports



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that world class sports academies were established by the government in the state. In these academies, players have all the necessary facilities and arrangements for training according to international standards. Ten sportspersons trained in the state’s sports academies have made the state proud by representing the country in the Tokyo Olympics. Vivek Sagar, the son of Madhya Pradesh and Nilkanta Sharma, a trainee of the state’s hockey academy, have raised the value of Madhya Pradesh in the whole world.



disaster management



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a state-of-the-art ” Control and Command Center ” has been set up in the Mantralaya for disaster management , from where effective and live monitoring of disaster relief and rescue work has become possible. In the past few days, the situation of flood has been created in the districts of Gwalior-Chambal region due to excessive rainfall. Rescue operations were launched immediately and civilians were evacuated from the flooded areas. In all the flood affected areas, relief and rescue work is being done on a war footing and all possible help is being given to the public. Those whose houses have been damaged or washed away in the disaster , their new houses will be built. In addition to free ration to the flood affected families, their goods , food grains , After assessing the crop and other damages , separate assistance is being given for that.



Chief Minister Kovid-19 Special Grace Scheme



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that by implementing the Chief Minister’s Kovid-19 Special Anugrah Yojana, ex-gratia assistance of Rs. Under the Chief Minister’s Kovid-19 Compassionate Appointment Scheme, 441 eligible families of deceased government service commissioners have been given compassionate appointments on various posts.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was the chief guest at the state level Independence Day celebrations. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan inspected the parade before his address. After the address by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, the medals awarded by the President were distributed to the medal winning officers of the State Police. The introduction of Parade Commander and Platoon Commanders was received by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan.

