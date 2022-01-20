Punish criminals of adulteration in food items: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that adulteration in food items is a serious crime. To stop this, the Police, Food and Civil Supplies, Health Department and the local administration should take strict combined action. Anti-adulteration campaigns should continue. Fines should be imposed against the guilty. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the Collectors-Commissioners conference today.

Impose penalty, suspend registration

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that our aim is that people should get pure material and strict steps should be taken against the guilty. Those who sell spurious liquor are demons. Their roots should be attacked. The licenses and registrations should also be suspended by recovering fine from the persons guilty of adulteration in food items. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the campaign against adulteration in the state should also be visible to the citizens. This instills confidence in the minds of the general public that the government is working firmly on the issue of adulterated food items.

Action is being taken on adulteration in the state

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that he congratulated Gwalior, Indore, Morena and Khargone districts for taking concrete action on crimes related to adulterated food items. In Gwalior, in the last two months, goods worth Rs 15 lakh 50 thousand were confiscated from 11 adulterators and a fine of Rs 3 lakh 32 thousand was imposed on them. In Indore, a fine of Rs 12 lakh 30 thousand was imposed in 14 cases. Material worth Rs 1 lakh was seized in Morena and 456 liters of non-standard ghee was seized in Khargone. In the last two months, action was taken by the police against 100 accused in 67 cases. 74 thousand 595 samples were taken for testing by mobile food laboratories. In the state, 15 mobile food labs are working in districts including blocks, tehsils and villages. These were launched by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan on November 9, 2020.

Madhya Pradesh at the forefront in food security administration

It was informed in the conference that 20 districts were shortlisted in the Eat Right City competition in the country, which includes 5 districts of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Sagar and Jabalpur. Madhya Pradesh is first in the country in the achievements of Food Security Administration. Dargah-e-Hakimi of Burhanpur has been considered as the first BHOG Certification Dargah in the country. Similarly, Sammati Higher Secondary School, Indore was selected for the first Eat Right School in the country. Mahakal Mandir has been selected as the country’s first BHOG certification temple and Raja Bhoj Airport Bhopal for the first airport Eat Right campus in the country.