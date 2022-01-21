Odisha reports 9833 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 9833 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1187295. Khordha district registered the Highest of 2946 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 774 cases

Covid-19 Report For 20th Jan

New Positive Cases: 9833

Of which 0-18 years: 972

In quarantine: 5699

Local contacts: 4134

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 114

2. Balasore: 286

3. Bargarh: 172

4. Bhadrak: 129

5. Balangir: 288

6. Boudh: 120

7. Cuttack: 774

8. Deogarh: 47

9. Dhenkanal: 95

10. Gajapati: 88

11. Ganjam: 69

12. Jagatsinghpur: 152

13. Jajpur: 256

14. Jharsuguda: 168

15. Kalahandi: 171

16. Kandhamal: 91

17. Kendrapada: 99

18. Keonjhar: 168

19. Khurda: 2946

20. Koraput: 174

21. Malkangiri: 56

22. Mayurbhanj: 295

23. Nawarangpur: 156

24. Nayagarh: 292

25. Nuapada: 173

26. Puri: 146

27. Rayagada: 274

28. Sambalpur: 206

29. Sonepur: 117

30. Sundargarh: 1134

31. State Pool: 577

New recoveries: 8471

Cumulative tested: 26990740

Positive: 1187295

Recovered: 1089033

Active cases: 89702