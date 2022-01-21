Odisha reports 9833 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 9833 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1187295. Khordha district registered the Highest of 2946 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 774 cases
Covid-19 Report For 20th Jan
New Positive Cases: 9833
Of which 0-18 years: 972
In quarantine: 5699
Local contacts: 4134
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 114
2. Balasore: 286
3. Bargarh: 172
4. Bhadrak: 129
5. Balangir: 288
6. Boudh: 120
7. Cuttack: 774
8. Deogarh: 47
9. Dhenkanal: 95
10. Gajapati: 88
11. Ganjam: 69
12. Jagatsinghpur: 152
13. Jajpur: 256
14. Jharsuguda: 168
15. Kalahandi: 171
16. Kandhamal: 91
17. Kendrapada: 99
18. Keonjhar: 168
19. Khurda: 2946
20. Koraput: 174
21. Malkangiri: 56
22. Mayurbhanj: 295
23. Nawarangpur: 156
24. Nayagarh: 292
25. Nuapada: 173
26. Puri: 146
27. Rayagada: 274
28. Sambalpur: 206
29. Sonepur: 117
30. Sundargarh: 1134
31. State Pool: 577
New recoveries: 8471
Cumulative tested: 26990740
Positive: 1187295
Recovered: 1089033
Active cases: 89702