Historic Initiative of Prime Minister Shri Modi to Provide Drinking Water from Tap to the Houses in Villages: MP Chief Minister Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that cooperation of Village Water and Sanitation Committee, Deendayal Samiti and self-help groups should be obtained in the operation and maintenance of drinking water schemes in villages. Users should be encouraged to obtain the contribution of prescribed percentage of the cost amount of Jal Jeevan Mission from them. The completion of works in 4019 villages declared as Har Ghar Jal in 52 districts of the state is an important achievement. The completion of works of water supply by the Prime Minister Shri Modi in the villages of the country is not a simple thing but it is a historic task of making an assured system of supply of clean drinking water to the houses which is one of the basic facilities of the citizens. By organising public programmes, water supply should be duly launched in villages declared as Har Ghar Jal.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the officers in the second session of Collectors-Commissioners Conference by VC from Mantralaya today. The Chief Minister directed that the works of group water supply schemes, single village tap water schemes should be completed on time with quality. Retrofitting works of Ekal Gram Naljal Yojana which are in progress should be completed by March 31, 2022. Efforts should be made to connect more and more people and also public representatives virtually with the launch of completed schemes.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that as per the procedure laid down by the Government of India, physical verification of Har Ghar Jal villages, issue of certificates, photographs and videos should be uploaded on the website by organising Gram Sabhas. The Chief Minister said that public awareness is necessary so that the spouts of taps etc. do not break. The Panchayat Secretary and other representatives should provide support for the works and maintenance of the plan of Jal Jeevan Mission. It was informed in the conference that for the works of Jal Jeevan Mission, the Public Health Engineering Department has issued instructions to the field officers to complete all the works.

Paddy procurement review

Regarding the procurement of paddy, instructions were given in the conference that the amount of paddy purchased from the farmers should be paid on time. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan congratulated the Collector Datia for systematizing the work of buying paddy in Datia and for efforts to check the illegal sale of Kranti paddy coming from Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that other districts should also adopt this model. Farmers should get necessary facilities in all the districts and payment of the amount of food grains acquired should be ensured. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that collectors should make preparations for the upcoming procurement works along with reviewing the storage arrangements in the districts.

Principal Secretary Food Shri Faiz Ahmed Kidwai informed that there has been rainfall in some districts of the state recently, but the procured food grains are safe and no damage has been reported from anywhere. He said that 8 lakh 33 thousand 865 farmers were registered for paddy, 19 thousand 923 for jowar and 51 thousand 670 farmers for millet. Paddy 43 lakh 64 thousand 984 metric tonnes, jowar 32 thousand 737 metric tonnes and bajra 11 thousand 566 metric tonnes have been purchased in the state. 4 thousand 877 crore for paddy, 70 crore for jowar and bajra has been paid after purchase from farmers on support price.

Review to reduce maternal and infant mortality

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed to intensify efforts to bring down infant mortality rate and maternal mortality rate in the state. Alirajpur, Raisen, Narsinghpur, Bhopal and Rewa districts are included in the best districts in the ranking of maternal health services. Burhanpur, Sheopur, Raisen, Vidisha and Ujjain are among the best districts in child health services. Additional Chief Secretary Health informed that regular review of services is being done through RCH portal (Reproductive Child Health System) in the state. He also gave information about registration of pregnant women, identification of high risk, four time tests, identification and management of moderate anemia.