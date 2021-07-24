“Providing better health facilities to the general public is the top priority”- Madhya Pradesh Mineral Minister

Bhopal: Minister in-charge of Mineral Resources and Labor and District Brijendra Pratap Singh said that to deal with the third wave of Corona, solid arrangements are being ensured in the district. No more will be left behind. Providing better health facilities to the general public is the top priority of the state government. Mineral and In-charge Minister Shri Singh did a detailed review of the beneficiary oriented schemes and development works run under various departments in the meeting room of the Collectorate office on Friday, July 23.



In-charge Minister Shri Singh said that the people’s representatives and the district administrative team in the district have set a remarkable example of corona control in the district by mutual coordination. Provide new direction and condition to the development of the district with the coordination of public representatives and officials. MP Shri Rao Uday Pratap Singh, District Panchayat President Shri Kushal Patel, MLA Hoshangabad Dr. Sitasaran Sharma, MLA Sohagpur Shri Vijaypal Singh, MLA Pipariya Shri Thakurdas Nagvanshi, MLA Seonimalwa Shri Premshankar Verma, State President Mahila Morcha Smt. Maya Narolia, BJP District President Mr. Madhavdas Agrawal, Collector Mr. Dhananjay Singh, Superintendent of Police Mr. Santosh Singh Gaur and other public representatives and officials were present.



Complete construction works in time limit



In-charge Minister Shri Singh said that special attention should be paid to the quality of all the construction works being carried out in the district and the works should be completed within the time limit. Systematic maintenance of roads made by various departments and construction agencies should be done. The complaints of non-timely maintenance of roads should be duly investigated by the committee and necessary action should be taken.



Take special care of the facilities of the farmers



Minister-in-Charge Shri Singh said that uninterrupted power supply should be ensured to the farmers in the district as per the time fixed by the government. Proper redressal of grievances related to electricity bill of farmers should be done. There should be proper arrangements for the convenience of the farmers at the moong procurement centers, take special care that the farmers should not face any kind of inconvenience.



Beneficiaries get the benefits of the schemes on time



In-charge Minister Shri Singh said that all the public welfare schemes run by the state government should benefit the beneficiaries on time limit. Complete the targets set under all the departmental schemes within the time period.



Appreciation of district administration for effective control of corona



The Minister-in-Charge, Shri Singh appreciated the active role played by the administration for effective control of corona in the district and providing better treatment to COVID patients.



It was told that due to the effective strategy and concrete arrangements adopted by the administration during the first and second wave of corona in the district, control of corona has been found in the district. Even before the second wave of Corona, a decentralized system of health facilities was adopted by preparing an effective action plan, in which health services were strengthened from the district headquarters to the plain health centers. Experienced senior doctors of the district hospital rendered their services at remote health centers. The necessary resources and drugs required for Kovid treatment were better utilized and managed with complete transparency. In the midst of the challenges of corona transition, the district became headquarter in the state by purchasing wheat from farmers on support price with better arrangements.



Health facilities continue to expand



It was informed in the meeting that in view of the possibility of a possible third wave of corona in the district, the strengthening of health facilities is going on continuously. The district is moving towards becoming self-reliant in the availability of vital air required for COVID treatment. The work of 750 LPM capacity oxygen plant in the district hospital has been completed, 1000 LPM capacity in the fellow district hospital itself, the work of setting up oxygen plant in Pipariya and Itarsi is also going on at a fast pace. In-charge Minister Shri Singh directed to complete the work of the progressing oxygen plant at the earliest. In-charge Minister Shri Singh also reviewed the vaccination campaign and directed to conduct the vaccination campaign smoothly keeping in mind the facilities of the citizens at the centres.



Minister Shri Singh inaugurated the corona ward of 20 beds in the district hospital



Concrete arrangements are being ensured at District Hospital Hoshangabad to deal with the possible third wave of Corona. In this sequence, on Friday, July 23, Minister in-charge of Minerals and District, Shri Brijendra Pratap Singh inaugurated a modern 20-bed corona ward made by upgrading it in the Nutrition Rehabilitation Center building located at the District Hospital. In-charge Minister Shri Singh visited the ward and appreciated the efforts made by the district administration to strengthen the health systems. It is noteworthy that proper arrangements have been made for all the necessary resources required for the treatment of Kovid in the new corona ward. Health facilities are being continuously expanded in the district hospital. 300 hydraulic beds received from the security paper factory under CSR have been shifted to the hospital.

