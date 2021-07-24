Madhya Pradesh Home Minister took blessings from Rawatpura government

Bhopal: Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra received blessings from Guruji Shri Rawatpura Sarkar on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima. He reached Tendukheda in Narsinghpur district on Friday, 23 July and attained spiritual benefits under the guidance of Guruji. After receiving blessings, Dr. Mishra left for Datia.





