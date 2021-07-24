Punjab Department Education to train clerks to file income tax returns

Chandigarh: The Punjab School Education Department has decided to train its clerks in filing income tax returns for better functioning of the office.





Disclosing this here today a spokesperson of the school education department said that a total of 2698 clerks of regional offices, schools and institutions will be trained online for filing income tax returns (TDS returns) from 26th July to 28th July 2021. The training will start at 9.30 am in these days. According to the spokesperson the training will be provided to the clerks of Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran, Fatehgarh Sahib on July 26 while Ludhiana, Moga, Faridkot, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Pathankot, Muktsar, SAS Nagar on July 27. Similarly training of Bathinda, Sangrur, Barnala, Mansa, Patiala, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Roop Nagar, Kapurthala, Head Office and Regional Offices clerks will be held on July 28.

Related