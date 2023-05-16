Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the National Rozgar Mela via video conferencing, distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi addressed the National Rozgar Mela via video conferencing today and distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various Government departments and organizations.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to all the inducted recruits and their families. He recalled recent Rozgar Melas in states such as Gujarat and the upcoming Mela in Assam. He said these Melas at the center and BJP-ruled states, show the government’s commitment towards the youth.

In the last 9 years, the Prime Minister emphasized that the government has prioritized the recruitment process by making it faster, transparent and unbiased. Recalling the difficulties faced in the recruitment process, the Prime Minister pointed out that the Staff Selection Board took roughly 15-18 months to onboard the new recruits whereas today it takes only 6-8 months. He underlined that the tedious process of recruitment which existed earlier starting from acquiring the application form to submitting it via post has now been simplified by making it online where a provision for self-attestation of documents has also been introduced. The Prime Minister also added that interviews for Group C and Group D have also been abolished. The Prime Minister said that the biggest benefit of this is the extermination of nepotism from the entire process.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of today’s date as 9 years ago on this date, 16th May, Lok Sabha Elections results were announced. Recalling the enthusiasm of the day, the Prime Minister said that the journey which started with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, is working for a Viksit Bharat. The Prime Minister also mentioned that today is also the establishment day of Sikkim.

The Prime Minister said that during these 9 years, government policies were made keeping in mind the employment possibilities. Initiatives in the fields of modern infrastructure, rural push or expansion of the basic needs of life, every policy of the Government of India is creating new opportunities for the youth.

The Prime Minister informed that in the last 9 years, the Government has spent about 34 lakh crore rupees on capital expenditure and on basic facilities. In this year’s Budget too, 10 lakh crore rupees were allocated for the capital expenditure. This amount is resulting in modern infrastructure like new highways, new airports, new rail routes, bridges etc. This is creating many new jobs in the country, he said.

The Prime Minister said that today, India’s speed and scale are unprecedented in the history of Independent India. He informed that in the last 9 years, 40 thousand km of rail lines got electrified compared to 20 thousand km in the 7 decades previous to that. Referring to the metro rail network in the country, the Prime Minister informed that merely 600 meters of metro lines were laid before 2014 whereas today, approximately 6 km of metro rail lines are being laid.

Before 2014, there were less than 4 lakh km of rural roads, today this length has gone to 7.25 lakh km. The number of airports rose from 74 in 2014 to nearly 150 today. Similarly, 4 crore houses constructed for the poor in the last 9 years have created significant employment. 5 lakh common service centers in the villages are providing jobs in rural areas. More than 30 thousand Panchayat Bhawans have been constructed in the villages and 9 crore households have been connected with piped water. All are creating employment at a large scale, said the Prime Minister. Be it a foreign investment or India’s export might, the Prime Minister said that it is creating numerous opportunities for employment and self-employment in the country.

In the last 9 years, the Prime Minister continued, the nature of jobs has seen tremendous changes where new sectors have emerged for the youth of the country. The Prime Minister reiterated that the central government is providing continuous support to these new sectors and highlighted the startup revolution that the nation has witnessed. He informed that the number of startups in the country increased from 100 before 2014 to more than 1 lakh today which has given employment to more than 10 lakh youths.

Highlighting the technological developments that have made the lives of people easier than before, the Prime Minister gave examples of app-based taxi services that have become a lifeline for the cities, efficient online delivery systems that have increased employment, boost to the drone sector which has helped in spraying of pesticides to delivery of medicines, expanding city gas distribution system whose coverage has gone up from 60 to 600 cities.

In the last 9 years, the Prime Minister informed that the government has disbursed loans worth more than 23 lakh crores under the Mudra Yojna which has helped the citizens in establishing new businesses, buying taxis or expanding their existing establishments. The Prime Minister also informed that approximately 8-9 crore citizens have become first-time entrepreneurs after availing of loans under the Mudra Yojana. “The Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign is based on the creation of employment through manufacturing in the country”, the Prime Minister said, as he informed that the central government is providing assistance of about Rs 2 lakh crore for manufacturing under the PLI scheme.

The Prime Minister emphasized that higher education institutes and skill development institutes are being developed at a fast pace in the country. Between 2014 and 2022, the Prime Minister informed, a new IIT and a new IIM have come up every year. He further added that one university has been inaugurated every week and two colleges have become functional every day on average in the last 9 years. The Prime Minister pointed out that there were around 720 universities in the country before 2014, whereas that number has increased to more than 1100 today. Touching upon medical education in the country, the Prime Minister stated that only 7 AIIMS were built in the country in 7 decades whereas in the last 9 years, the government has developed 15 new AIIMS. He also added that the number of medical colleges in the country has increased from 400 to 700 where the number of MBBS and MD seats increased from around 80 thousand to more than 1 lakh 70 thousand.

The Prime Minister also underlined the role of ITIs in the development. “In the last 9 years, one ITI has been established every day”. He informed that new courses are being started in 15 thousand ITIs as per the needs of the country and more than 1.25 crore youth has been imparted skills under the PM Kaushal Vikas Scheme. Giving the example of EPFO, the Prime Minister the Prime Minister informed that after 2018-19 4.5 crore new formal jobs have been created as per EPFO Net Payroll indicating a steady growth in formal jobs. Opportunities for self-employment are also increasing continuously.

The Prime Minister noted that there is unprecedented positivity for India’s industry and investment at the global level. Recalling his recent meeting with the Walmart CEO, the Prime Minister informed about the CEO’s confidence in India in exporting up to 80 thousand crore rupees worth of goods from the country. This is big news for the youth employed in the sectors of logistics and supply chain. He said. He also recalled his meeting with the CEO of CISCO whose goal is to export 8 thousand crores worth of products from India and the CEO of Apple who expressed confidence about the mobile manufacturing industry in India, Top Executive of the semiconductor company NXP also showed positivity for India’s capacity to create a semiconductor ecosystem. Foxconn too has started investments worth thousands of crore, he said. The Prime Minister also informed about his scheduled meetings with CEOs of the world’s leading companies in the next week and said that all of them are full of enthusiasm to invest in India. He underlined that such efforts highlight the new employment opportunities being created in different sectors in India.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister directed his address to the new recruits and underlined their role in this Mahayagya of development going on in the country where the resolutions of a developed India have to be realized in the next 25 years. The Prime Minister urged the recruits to make full use of this opportunity and highlighted the government’s emphasis on the skill development of its employees through the iGoT Karmayogi module, an online learning platform.

Background

The Rozgar Mela was held at 45 locations across the country where recruitments took place across Central Government Departments and State Governments/UTs supporting the initiative. The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions/posts like Gramin Dak Sevaks, Inspector of Posts, Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk, Junior clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Accounts Clerk, Track Maintainer, Assistant Section Officer, Lower Division Clerk, Sub Divisional Officer, Tax Assistants, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Inspectors, Nursing Officers, Assistant Security Officers, Fireman, Assistant Accounts officer, Assistant Audit officer, Divisional Accountant, Auditor, Constable, Head Constable, Assistant Commandant, Principal, Trained Graduate Teacher, Assistant Registrar, Assistant Professor, among others.

The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfillment of the Prime Minister’s commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.

The newly inducted appointees will also get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online orientation course for all new appointees in various Government departments.