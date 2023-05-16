Ministry of Defence approves 4th Positive Indigenisation List of 928 strategically-important Line Replacement Units/Sub-systems/Spares & Components

In a tweet, Union Minister of Defence, Shri Rajnath Singh has informed that 4th Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) of 928 strategically-important Line Replacement Units (LRUs)/Sub-systems/Spares & Components has been approved. The list includes high-end materials & spares, with import substitution value worth Rs 715 crore.

Responding to the tweet by Shri Rajnath Singh, the Prime Minister said;

“A positive development for the defence sector. This will add strength to our resolve towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and encourage local entrepreneurial talent.”