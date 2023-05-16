Vedanta Aluminium expands free mobile healthcare services to more locations in Sundargarh

Bhubaneswar :Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium, has nowextended its Mobile Health Vehicle (MHV) services toadditional locations in Sundargarh district, Odisha, helping makequality healthcare services accessible in more underserved areas of the state.Consisting of teams of doctors, nurses, pharmacists and expert medical technicians, Vedanta’s MHV services areinclusive of preliminary medical consultations, blood tests, blood pressure monitoring, basic check-ups and essential medicines for common ailments, all of which are provided completely free of cost.The villages in Sundargarh district now covered under the initiative are Jamkhani, Girisima, Jharpalam, Ghogarpalli, Bhograkachar, Latapani, Rengalpani, Garjanjore, Mendra,Munderkhet, Bilaimunda Market and Luabahal.

The company’s MHV initiative is expected to benefit over 18,000 people every yearby providing doorstep access to primary healthcare consultations and medicines.Vedanta Aluminium also conducts regular health camps in the region, whereresidents of nearby villages and other areas in their vicinity can availof basic servicesand consultation fromqualified medical professionals.Besides mobile health services, the company also conducts cancer screening camps, health awareness sessions on common ailments, menstrual hygiene awareness sessions, mega health camps in partnership with government & other stakeholders, etc. for the wellbeing of local communities.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr V. Srikanth, CEO – Mines, Vedanta Aluminiumsaid, “Ensuring the total well-being of our local communitiesis a core facet of Vedanta Aluminium’sdevelopmentalinterventions in Odisha. We strive to promote improved health and hygiene practices within the regions where we operate.Our multi-pronged initiatives are aimedat bridging the healthcare gap in rural communitiesand ensuring a better quality of life overall.”

Appreciating the company’s efforts, Shri Chandraba Majhi, Sarpanch of Jharpalam village where the MHV is providing healthcare services, said, “Interventions such as the MHV programare a boon for remote places like Jharpalam, and will be of immense help to our residents, who need to otherwise travel very far to access quality healthcare. I thank the company for coming forward with this initiative and creating a positive difference in the village, which I believe will help bring about a significant transformation in thelives of people here.”

Vedanta Aluminium’s Mines Businesshas been working towards community development through focused interventions in the domains ofeducation, healthcare, livelihood and grassroots sports. Among its other significant initiatives are the Vedanta Nand Ghars, which are modernized anganwadis that serve as community hubs for women and child development. Through its interventions, the company is positively impacting the lives of the communities in its areas of operations and beyond, making community members vital partners in the shared growth and progress of the state. The company has been spurring a socio-economic transformation in rural Odisha by identifying the needs of communities and working to fulfil them in close partnership with local administrations, welfare groups and community members.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.29 million tonnes in FY23. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2022 world rankings for aluminium industry, a reflection of its sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.