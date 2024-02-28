Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Unveil NCL’s Inaugural Mile Connectivity Projects Valued at Rs.1393.69 Crore

With a steadfast commitment to enhancing coal supply and quality in an eco-friendly way, the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate two significant First Mile Connectivity Projects (FMC) of Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL) under the Ministry of Coal, virtually on 29th February. These projects, valued at the Rs 1393.69 Crore spearheaded by Northern Coalfields Limited, represent a notable step towards faster, efficient mechanized Coal evacuation contributing to the reduction of carbon emission.

Among the noteworthy projects to be unveiled are the Jayant OCP CHP-SILO and the Dudhichua OCP CHP-SILO. The Jayant OCP CHP-SILO boasts a capacity of 15 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) and has been developed with an investment of Rs. 723.50 Crore. Similarly, the Dudhichua OCP CHP-SILO, with a capacity of 10 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA), has been constructed with an investment of Rs. 670.19 Crore.

These projects, after an inauguration will usher in a new era of efficiency and sustainability in coal evacuation processes, while reducing both transportation time and costs, thereby enhancing overall productivity and profitability. Moreover, by optimizing logistics and minimizing carbon emissions, these projects will contribute to a greener and more environmentally conscious approach to dispatch of quality coal and its distribution.

The inauguration of these projects underscores the Ministry of Coal’s unwavering commitment to infrastructure development and sustainable initiatives, aimed at fostering a greener future and contributing to India’s energy security.