Minister Pralhad Joshi to Launch Coal Logistics Plan & Policy Tomorrow

The Indian National Committee World Mining Congress under the patronage of Ministry of coal is organizing an event to launch “Coal Logistics Plan & Policy” on 29th February 2024 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary affairs, Shri Pralhad Joshi will grace the occasion as the chief guest and unveil the “Coal Logistics Plan & Policy”. Senior officials from NITI Aayog and various Ministries, including Coal, Railways, Power, Steel, Mines, Shipping Port & Waterways along with industry representatives of Coal, Steel, Power and other sectors will participate in the event.

The Ministry of Coal has embarked on various initiatives for India’s energy security, aiming to produce 1.5 BT of coal by FY 2030. The integrated Coal Logistics Plan and Policy have been formulated with a visionary approach to develop a technologically advanced, integrated, cost effective, resilient, sustainable and trusted logistics ecosystem for coal evacuation. This strategic framework aims to catalyze accelerated demand and supply within the coal sector by FY 2030, in line with vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by reducing dependence on imported coal.

Aligned with the goal of nearly doubling coal production by 2030, the Ministry of Coal has developed a comprehensive action plan for the development of coal logistics infrastructure across the country. Key projects include First-mile Connectivity, waterways transportation of coal, augmentation of rail evacuation capacities and coastal shipping of coal.

The event seeks to stimulate detailed discussions and solicitation of suggestions for inclusive development of infrastructure nationwide, with the focus on optimizing coal evacuation processes.