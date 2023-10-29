InternationalNationalTop News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the President of Egypt; The two leaders discuss the situation in West Asia and its wider implications

By OdAdmin

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with the President of Egypt, H.E. Mr. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The two leaders discussed the current situation in West Asia and its implications for the region and the world.

Both leaders expressed their shared concern at terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives.

Prime Minister reiterated India’s long-standing and principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue.

Prime Minister highlighted India’s development partnership and humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine.

The two leaders agreed on the need for early restoration of peace and stability and facilitating humanitarian assistance.

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.