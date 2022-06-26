Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Munich to attend G-7 summit, Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan extends best wishes

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has extended his best wishes to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on reaching Munich to attend the G-7 summit. CM Shri Chouhan said that at a time when the whole world is aspiring for peaceful coexistence and development, practical ideas inspired by Prime Minister Shri Modi’s “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah” (may everyone be happy) will show the path of prosperity and happiness to the global community.

It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Shri Modi reached Munich today to participate in the G-7 Summit, where he was accorded a grand welcome. Prime Minister Shri Modi will also address a community event in Munich.