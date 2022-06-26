CM Shivraj Chouhan honours the family members of Ranji Champion team players

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan felicitated the family mebers of the players of the Madhya Pradesh team that won Ranji Trophy for the first time by registering a historic victory over Mumbai in the final match of Ranji Championship, in a programme held at Gwalior’s Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport, Maharajpura. CM Shri Chouhan honoured Gwalior resident players of Madhya Pradesh Ranji team Shri Vikrant Bhadauria’s father Shri Rajesh Bhadauria and mother Smt. Sangeeta Bhadauria and Shri Ankit Sharma’s father Shri Nagendra Sharma by presenting garlands and shawl and offering them sweets.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that our children included in the team of Madhya Pradesh have registered a splendid victory over the 41-time Ranji Champion Mumbai. He said our players have achieved this victory by realising the saying of “where there’s a will there is a way”. Madhya Pradesh’s Ranji team has won this trophy while remaining unbeaten. The whole of Madhya Pradesh is happy with this historic victory. At the same time, there is an atmosphere of joy in the whole state. Celebrations have started from Gwalior. The players of the Ranji Trophy winning team will soon be honoured in the state capital. Congratulating the players of all disciplines, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that by giving excellent performance in the game, earn a lot of fame and bring glory to Madhya Pradesh and your country.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also felicitated Shri Hardeep Singh Gill, the local coach of players Vikrant Bhadauria and Ankit Sharma of winning Ranji team, former Ranji player Shri Mohammad Arif, former Ranji player and Secretary of GDCA Shri Sanjay Ahuja, former Ranji player Shri Gursharan Singh, Shri Mukul Raghav and Shri Aman Bhadauria were also honored.

District in-charge and Water Resources Minister Shri Tulsiram Silawat, Energy Minister Shri Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Horticulture and Food Processing Shri Bharat Singh Kushwaha and Member of Parliament Shri Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar, players of Gwalior city and their families were present.

It is noteworthy that Madhya Pradesh cricket team won the title by defeating Mumbai by 6 wickets in the Ranji Trophy final match played in Bengaluru.