Prime Minister Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil, on 21 May 2023 in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil, on 21 May 2023 in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders. The leaders noted that this year marked the 75th anniversary year of establishment of diplomatic relations. They reviewed their Strategic Partnership, and discussed ways to further deepen it, especially in sectors of defence production, trade, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, dairy & animal husbandry and bio-fuels & clean energy. Both leaders emphasized the need to organize a high level meeting of business leaders from both countries.

The leaders exchanged views on regional developments. They emphasized the importance of continued cooperation in multilateral platforms, and the long-standing need of reform of multilateral institutions.

Prime Minister looked forward to welcoming President Lula in India for the G-20 Summit in September this year.