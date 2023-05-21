Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit

Hiroshima: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr. Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on 21 May 2023 in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit.

The two leaders reviewed their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including taking stock of progress in India-UK FTA negotiations.

Leaders agreed to deepen cooperation across a wide range of areas, such as trade & investment, science & technology, higher education, and people to people relationship.

Discussions also took place on India’s ongoing G-20 Presidency. Prime Minister looked forward to welcoming Prime Minister Sunak in New Delhi for the G-20 Summit.