Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali today

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Bali today.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders. Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Sunak on assuming office.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the state of the wide-ranging India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and progress on the Roadmap 2030 for Future Relations. The two leaders appreciated the importance of working together in bilateral and multilateral forums including G20 and the Commonwealth.

Discussions touched upon important sectors of collaboration such as trade, mobility, defence and security.