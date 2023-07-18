Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the New Integrated Terminal Building of Veer Savarkar International Airport, Port Blair



The New Integrated Terminal Building has been constructed in an area of 40837 Sqm at a cost of Rs 710 Crores

It has a capacity to serve 1200 passengers during peak hours.

Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia unveiled a statue of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar inside the airport premises.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International Airport today, in the presence of Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Gen. Vijay Kumar Singh (Rtd.), MoS, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Admiral D. K. Joshi (Rtd.), Lt. Governor, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Shri Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation.



The new terminal building of the airport is built at a cost of Rs. 710 Crore, on a 40,837 square meters area, and is capable of serving 1200 passengers during peak hours, which is more than three times the current capacity. Inspired by the rich biodiversity of the picturesque islands, the Port Blair Terminal building is an oyster-shaped structure that reflects the beauty of the sea and the island. The terminal building has been designed in such a way that the terminal is fully lit naturally during the daytime. A Statue of freedom fighter, Veer Savarkar is also erected at the Airport.



The event was organized in hybrid mode. Prime Minister inaugurated the terminal building by pressing a remote button through video conferencing and other dignitaries were present at the airport. As a tribute to the great freedom fighter, Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia along with MoS Gen. Vijay Kumar (Rtd.) and other dignitaries unveiled statue of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (Veer Savarkar) inside the premises of the airport.



Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said “Andaman & Nicobar is among the most beautiful gems of our country. It has witnessed major significant events in the history of Indian Independence. Veer Savarkar International Airport represents the incredible biodiversity of flora and fauna. Designed in the shape of an oyster, this airport doesn’t need an external source of light during the daytime. In terms of sustainability, this airport has double insulating system, LED lighting, Rainwater catchment, and Solar water plant.”



He further said “Apart from this airport, 3 additional airports in Shibpur, Car Nicobar, and Campbell, as well as 4 water aerodromes in Shaheed Dweep, Swaraj Dweep, and Port Blair, will be established by the Govt. of India with the investment of Rs. 150 crores. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we are dedicated to the sewa, sushashan and garib kalyan. In the coming time, this airport will be the gateway to employment, education, and investment.”



Veer Savarkar International Airport, also known as Port Blair Airport, is located about 2 km south of Port Blair, Andaman Nicobar Islands. Named after Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the noted freedom fighter, it is the only commercial airport of Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Port Blair is the capital of the serene Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Located on the east coast of South Andaman Island, Port Blair is the gateway to more than 500 pristine islands. It is also a bustling commercial hub and houses government establishments of Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Port Blair offers water-based activities like snorkeling, scuba diving, sea cruises, and glimpses of the history and culture of the region.