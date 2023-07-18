Adequate Availability of Coal for Thermal Power Plants: Coal Ministry



Coal Ministry has clarified that there is adequate availability of coal for Thermal Power Plants (TPP) of the country. As on 16th July 2023, thermal power plant end coal stock stands at 33.46 million tonne (MT) which is 28% higher compared to the corresponding period of last financial year. Coal availability at all locations including pithead coal stock at mine end, stock in transit and TPPs is 103 MT as against 76.85 MT last year, which is 34% higher. The Ministry is also closely coordinating with all Central Gencos and State Gencos and there is absolutely no shortage of coal for the power sector.



Coal Ministry has further stated that production during July, 2023 has been much higher than the corresponding period last year. In fact, coal production has been very insignificantly affected due to rains. This has been made possible through mine-wise advance planning for the monsoon season. Coal companies have undertaken construction of cemented roads for uninterrupted evacuation from larger mines. Transportation from nine coal mines to railway sidings have been started through mechanized coal handling plants. Coal companies have also planned to extract coal from upper seams, resultantly coal production from 1st April to 16th July 2023 has been 258.57 million tonne (MT) as against 236.69 MT last year.



At the same time, coal dispatches to power sector has been 233 MT as against 224 MT last year. In fact, due to substantial availability, coal companies have supplied huge additional quantities to non-regulated sector during this period. It may also be noted that the growth in thermal power generation this year is only 2.04 % whereas growth in coal production has been over 9%.



As regards availability of railway rakes is concerned, adequate rakes are being made available by the Ministry of Railways for all the subsidiaries, paving the way for sufficient availability of coal stocks at thermal power plants. The Ministries of Coal, Railways and Power are working in close coordination to ensure adequate availability of coal for all the Thermal Power Plants.



It is further clarified by the Coal Ministry that no power plant has been closed on account of non-availability of coal. Those plants which have been closed must be on account of some other reasons.



