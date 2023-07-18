Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles demise of former Chief Minister of Kerala, Oommen Chandy

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri Oommen Chandy.



Shri Modi also recalled his various interactions with him, particularly when they both served as Chief Ministers of their respective states.



In a tweet, Prime Minister said;



“In the passing away of Shri Oommen Chandy Ji, we have lost a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to public service and worked towards the progress of Kerala. I recall my various interactions with him, particularly when we both served as Chief Ministers of our respective states, and later when I moved to Delhi. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sorrowful hour. May his soul rest in peace.”