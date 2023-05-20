Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that security and success of the Indo-Pacific is important not just for the region but for the entire world.

Addressing the Quad Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Mr Modi said, the Quad group has established itself as an important platform for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

He said, there is no doubt that the Indo-Pacific region is the engine of global trade, innovation and development. The Prime Minister said, India will be happy to host the Quad summit in 2024.