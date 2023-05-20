Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah sworn in as CM of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar takes oath as Deputy CM

Bangalore: Congress Legislative Party leader Siddaramaiah was sworn in as Chief Minister of Karnataka on Saturday, along with the Karnataka Congress president D.K Shivakumar as the Deputy Chief Minister.

The Oath of office was administered by Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Congress MLAs Dr G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan took oath as the ministers in the state cabinet today. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were present in the ceremony.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejasvi Yadav, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath, former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdulla and Mehbooba Mufti, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Congress National President Mallikarjuna Kharge, actor turned politician Kamal Hassan were present.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were among the guests today.

Akashvani Correspondent reports, the Congress Government has come into existence in Karnataka today with the swearing-in ceremony.

The presence of various Chief Ministers and leaders from different parties conveyed the message of solidarity today.

Thousands who had come from across the state witnessed the swearing-in ceremony in the Kanteerava Stadium. In a short while from now a Cabinet meeting is scheduled.

It is said that the five guarantees promised in the Congress manifesto including 200 units free electricity, free travel to women passengers in public buses, 10 kgs rice, monthly allowances to the women member of the head and graduates will be fulfilled during the first Cabinet meeting.

Congress National President Mallikarjuna Kharge and leader Rahul Gandhi gave their word in this regard after the swearing-in ceremony.