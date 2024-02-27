Prime Minister Narendra Modi Expected to Visit Odisha in Early March, Says State BJP Leader

In an announcement made on Tuesday, state BJP president Manmohan Samal revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to embark on a tour to Odisha during the first week of March. This potential visit would mark the Prime Minister’s second trip to the state within a month.

Speculation surrounding Modi’s upcoming visit has stirred anticipation among both political circles and the public in Odisha. If realized, the visit is expected to be significant, with the Prime Minister likely to engage in various official engagements and interact with state leaders.

The timing of Modi’s visit holds particular significance as it coincides with several key developments and initiatives in the state. Moreover, it underscores the BJP’s commitment to strengthening its presence in Odisha and fostering closer ties with the state government.

Further details regarding the Prime Minister’s itinerary and specific agenda for the visit are awaited. Nevertheless, anticipation is high as Odisha prepares to welcome Narendra Modi for what promises to be a significant and impactful tour.