Odisha Government Implements Annual Tiger Census to Monitor Population

In a bid to closely monitor the tiger population and formulate effective conservation strategies, the Odisha government has announced plans to conduct an annual estimation of tigers across the state. This decision was confirmed by a senior forest department official on Tuesday.

Following a comprehensive survey conducted between October 15, 2023, and February 10, 2024, in the state’s 47 forest divisions, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik disclosed that Odisha is currently home to 30 tigers along with eight cubs.

The initiative underscores the government’s commitment to wildlife conservation and habitat management. By instituting an annual tiger census, authorities aim to gather crucial data on population trends, habitat status, and potential threats faced by these magnificent creatures.

This proactive approach is expected to facilitate evidence-based decision-making and enhance conservation efforts, thereby ensuring the long-term survival and well-being of tigers in Odisha.