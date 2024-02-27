Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Unveils Interest-Free Loans up to Rs 10 Lakh for SHGs Under Mission Shakti

In a significant move aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and empowering women ahead of the impending Lok Sabha and Odisha assembly elections, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced interest-free loans of up to Rs 10 lakh for members of self-help groups (SHGs) under the Mission Shakti programme.

The announcement came during the inauguration of a Mission Shakti Bazaar in Bhubaneswar, where Patnaik emphasized the pivotal role of interest-free loans in encouraging women entrepreneurs and advancing the Mission Shakti movement in the state.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, Patnaik underscored how interest-free loans would serve as a catalyst for economic empowerment, allowing SHG members to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations without financial constraints.

Moreover, the Mission Shakti Bazaar, conceived as a platform to showcase and market SHG products, aims to bolster the marketing efforts of these groups across Odisha, thereby facilitating wider access to markets and enhancing their economic viability.

Patnaik’s announcement underscores the state government’s unwavering commitment to women’s empowerment and socio-economic development, particularly through initiatives like Mission Shakti, which continue to make significant strides in empowering women at the grassroots level.