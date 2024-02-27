Microsoft founder Bill Gates Arrives In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Microsoft founder Bill Gates lands in Bhubaneswar, to take part at a programme in Krushi Bhavan tomorrow . He will assess the operation of the Krushi Samiksha Kendra at Bhubaneswar’s Krushi Bhavan, when he is there. He will meet CM Naveen Patnaik tomorrow.

Bill Gates mentions in GatesNotes, “During my trip I’ll get to see India’s DPI in action. I’ll visit an agricultural monitoring center in the state of Odisha where government officials use DPI to give farmers real-time guidance. Thanks to Aadhaar, this center is able to maintain a registry of 7.5 million farmers—even if they don’t own land—and their crops, so officials can keep track of who is growing what (and, therefore, what kind of farming advice they need)”