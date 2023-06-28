NationalTop News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates GeM India’s top performers for their remarkable contributions

By Odisha Diary bureau


The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi congratulated GeM India’s top performers for their remarkable contributions.

In a tweet thread, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal had informed that top performers of GeM India have been recognised and rewarded at the Kreta-Vikreta Gaurav Samman Samaroh 2023. MOHFW wins Kreta Vikreta Gaurav Sammaan Samaaroh 2023. The award event was organised by Government e-Marketplace of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Responding to the tweet thread by Shri Piyush Goyal, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“Congratulations to @GeM_India’s top performers for their remarkable contributions. Such efforts strengthen India’s journey towards prosperity and self-reliance.”

