Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates GeM India’s top performers for their remarkable contributions



The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi congratulated GeM India’s top performers for their remarkable contributions.



In a tweet thread, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal had informed that top performers of GeM India have been recognised and rewarded at the Kreta-Vikreta Gaurav Samman Samaroh 2023. MOHFW wins Kreta Vikreta Gaurav Sammaan Samaaroh 2023. The award event was organised by Government e-Marketplace of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.



Responding to the tweet thread by Shri Piyush Goyal, the Prime Minister tweeted;



“Congratulations to @GeM_India’s top performers for their remarkable contributions. Such efforts strengthen India’s journey towards prosperity and self-reliance.”