Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates athletes for their performance in Special Olympics Summer Games in Berlin

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi congratulated athletes who represented India at the Special Olympics Summer Games in Berlin and won 202 medals including 76 Gold Medals.



In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;



“Congratulations to our incredible athletes who represented India at the Special Olympics Summer Games in Berlin and won 202 medals including 76 Gold Medals. In their success, we celebrate the spirit of inclusivity and applaud the perseverance of these remarkable athletes.”





