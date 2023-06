IIT Bombay ranks 1st in India, 149th in world in the QS World University Rankings 2024.

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has been ranked first in the country and has also moved up to the 149th spot from 177th position last year in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings. The premier institute received an overall score of 51.7 out of 100. The list was released on June 28 by QS.