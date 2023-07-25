Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles demise of West Bengal Assembly MLA, Bishnu Pada Ray

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over demise of West Bengal Assembly MLA, Shri Bishnu Pada Ray.
The Prime Minister tweeted;
“Pained by the untimely demise of West Bengal Assembly MLA Shri Bishnu Pada Ray Ji. He was a hardworking legislator who made many efforts to fulfil people’s aspirations. He also worked hard to strengthen @BJP4Bengal. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”
“পশ্চিমবঙ্গ বিধানসভার সদস্য শ্রী বিষ্ণুপদ রায়-জীর অকালপ্রয়াণে ব্যথিত।তিনি ছিলেন কঠোর পরিশ্রমী এক বিধায়ক , যিনি জনগণের আশা-আকাঙ্ক্ষা পূরণে অসংখ্য প্রয়াস চালিয়ে গিয়েছেন। তিনি @BJP4Bengal কে শক্তিশালী করে তুলতেও উল্লেখযোগ্য প্রচেষ্টা করেছিলেন।তাঁর পরিবার এবং অনুরাগীদের জানাই সমবেদনা। ওঁ শান্তি ।”
