Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Paris, Republic of France

Paris: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi arrived at Paris in the afternoon of 13 July 2023. In a special gesture, H.E. Ms. Elisabeth Borne, Prime Minister of France, received Prime Minister Modi at the airport. A ceremonial welcome and Guard of honour were accorded to Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Modi will be attending the Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour on invitation by H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of France. This visit also marks the celebration of 25th anniversary of India-France Strategic Partnership.