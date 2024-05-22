Prime Minister Narendra Modi Applauds EaseMyTrip Co-Founder’s Views on Digital India for being optimistic about Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded Rikant Pittie, Co-founder of EaseMyTrip, for his insightful remarks on how Digital India initiatives have fostered a thriving Indian startup ecosystem and are poised to accelerate the Viksit Bharat. Viksit Bharat 2047 represents the government’s vision to transform the county into a developed entity by its 100th independence in 2047.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1792960896748363909

The Prime Minister emphasised that startups will play a pivotal role in building a ‘Developed India,’ and the government’s focus will remain on enhancing this ecosystem and providing startups with the platform to excel.

Mr. Rikant Pittie, Co-founder of EaseMyTrip, says, “There were 450 registered startups in 2018. But today, there are more than 1 lakh startups. The startup ecosystem is growing rapidly. With the Digital India initiative of 2015, internet penetration has increased tremendously. In fact, the Bharat Net Scheme launched by the government has provided 2,50,000 villages with internet. I feel the future of the country is in the hands of technology. Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, also mentioned that India’s digital economy is growing at a rate of 2.8 times. As the digital economy grows, there will be a lot of changes that will come through. I am confident that India will be a developed country even before 2047.”

EaseMyTrip’s positive outlook towards the initiatives of the Government of India aligns with the government’s efforts to bolster the Indian startup ecosystem at the grassroot level. This mutual support system not only fosters growth but also provides a platform for startups to thrive.

Additional Information:

On a recent development, EaseMyTrip was also amongst the few unicorns to have collaborated with Government-led Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to join its platform, by signing a Letter of Intent (LOI) in the ONDC Startup Mahotsav organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), ONDC and Startup India.