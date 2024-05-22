904 candidates to contest elections across 08 States/UTs going for polls in Phase 7 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

904 candidates from 08 States/UTs to contest elections in Phase 7 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 scheduled for polling on June 1, 2024. A total of 2105 nominations were filed for 57 PCs across 08 States/UTs going for polls in Phase 7 for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The last date for filing nominations for Phase 7 for all 08 States/UTs was May 14, 2024. After the scrutiny of all nominations filed, 954 nominations were found to be valid.
In Phase 7, Punjab had a maximum of 598 nomination forms from 13 Parliamentary Constituencies, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 495 nominations from 13 PCs. 36 – Jahanabad Parliamentary Constituency in Bihar received a maximum of 73 nomination forms followed by 7- Ludhiana PC in Punjab with 70 nomination forms. Average number of contesting candidates in a PC for 7th Phase is 16.
State/UT wise details for Phase 7 of General Election to Lok Sabha Election 2024
|Sl. No.
|State/UT
|Number of PCs in 7th Phase
|Nomination forms received
|Valid candidates after scrutiny
|After withdrawal, final Contesting Candidates
|1
|Bihar
|8
|372
|138
|134
|2
|Chandigarh
|1
|33
|20
|19
|3
|Himachal Pradesh
|4
|80
|40
|37
|4
|Jharkhand
|3
|153
|55
|52
|5
|Odisha
|6
|159
|69
|66
|6
|Punjab
|13
|598
|353
|328
|7
|Uttar Pradesh
|13
|495
|150
|144
|8
|West Bengal
|9
|215
|129
|124
|Total
|57
|2105
|954
|904