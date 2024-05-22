904 candidates to contest elections across 08 States/UTs going for polls in Phase 7 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

904 candidates from 08 States/UTs to contest elections in Phase 7 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 scheduled for polling on June 1, 2024. A total of 2105 nominations were filed for 57 PCs across 08 States/UTs going for polls in Phase 7 for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The last date for filing nominations for Phase 7 for all 08 States/UTs was May 14, 2024. After the scrutiny of all nominations filed, 954 nominations were found to be valid.

In Phase 7, Punjab had a maximum of 598 nomination forms from 13 Parliamentary Constituencies, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 495 nominations from 13 PCs. 36 – Jahanabad Parliamentary Constituency in Bihar received a maximum of 73 nomination forms followed by 7- Ludhiana PC in Punjab with 70 nomination forms. Average number of contesting candidates in a PC for 7th Phase is 16.

State/UT wise details for Phase 7 of General Election to Lok Sabha Election 2024