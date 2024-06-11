National

Prime Minister Modi urges everyone to make Yoga an integral part of their lives

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has urged everyone to make Yoga an integral part of their lives. He also said that Yoga offers a sanctuary of calm, enabling us to navigate life’s challenges with calm and fortitude.

In the light of the upcoming Yoga Day, Shri Modi also shared a set of videos that offers guidance on various Asanas and their benefits.

In a series of X posts, the Prime Minister said;

“In ten days from now, the world will mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, celebrating a timeless practice that celebrates oneness and harmony. Yoga has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, uniting millions across the globe in the pursuit of holistic well-being.”

“As we approach this year’s Yoga Day, it is essential to reiterate our commitment to making Yoga an integral part of our lives and also encouraging others to make it a part of theirs. Yoga offers a sanctuary of calm, enabling us to navigate life’s challenges with calm and fortitude.”

“As Yoga Day approaches, I am sharing a set of videos that will offer guidance on various Asanas and their benefits. I hope this inspires you all to practice Yoga regularly.”

 

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.