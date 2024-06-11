Gajaendra Singh Shekhawat takes charge as Union Minister of Culture

Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat assumed charge as Union Minister of Culture, here today. Speaking with the media on the occasion, Shri Shekhawat expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for reposing his faith in him and giving this opportunity to preserve, protect and promote the vibrance of Bharateeyata both across our country and the world.

He further stated that in transitioning from India to Bharat, under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi we have been taking giant steps in shedding our colonial cloak and reinstating our glorious cultural heritage. Shri Shekhawat stated that our nation’s growing soft power is in its rich cultural fabric and its myriad manifestations in the form of art, music, dance, textiles among others. ‘Let’s work together to strengthen it in this Amrit kaal and make culture a strong thread to weave Viksit Bharat’, the minister added.

Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was welcomed by Secretary Shri Govind Mohan and other senior officials of the Culture Ministry.