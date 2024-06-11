Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav takes charge as Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

Shri Prataprao Jadhav took over the charge as the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, here today. He also holds the portfolio of the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayush.

Prior to taking charge at the Union Health Ministry, Shri Prataprao Jadhav planted a sapling at his residence. After assuming charge, he also took a pledge to donate his organs.

Shri Prataprao Jadhav has represented the people of Maharashtra in various capacities, including as a Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for three terms and as a State Minister for Sports, Youth Welfare, and Irrigation. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from the constituency of Buldhana in 2009, 2014, 2019 and again in 2024. He was also the State Minister for Sports, Youth Welfare & Irrigation, Government of Maharashtra from 1997 to 1999. Since his election to the Lok Sabha, he has held key positions such as Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology.

He interacted with senior officers of the Health Ministry subsequently at the interaction of Union Health Minister Shri J P Nadda.

The Union Minister was received by senior officials of the ministry including Shri Apurva Chandra, Union Health Secretary and Smt. Roli Singh, Additional Secretary (Health).