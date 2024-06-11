Dr. Loganathan Murugan takes charge as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting

Dr L. Murugan today assumed charge as Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting. Speaking with media on the occasion Dr Murugan expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for reposing his faith in him. He further stated the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting plays a key role in executing Government policies by acting as a communication bridge between the Government and the people of the country.

Dr Murugan stated that Government is committed to Garib Kalyan and this is exemplified by the Cabinet decision to build 3 crore rural and urban houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Dr Murugan was welcomed by Secretary Shri Sanjay Jaju and other senior officials of the Ministry and Media Units under the Ministry.