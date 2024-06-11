Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge as Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw assumed charge as Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting here today. Speaking with media on the occasion Shri Vaishnaw said that the Government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is dedicated to the upliftment of poor. The Minister reiterated the Cabinet decision for construction of 3 crore rural and urban houses yesterday and said that the first Cabinet decision on the first day of the Government is devoted to the empowerment of poor. He further stated that the Government will continue to serve the people of the country.

The Minister expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for this opportunity to serve as the Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

Shri Vaishnaw was welcomed by Secretary Shri Sanjay Jaju and other senior officials of the Ministry and Media Units under the Ministry.