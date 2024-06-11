PM Modi receives a congratulatory telephone call from the Sultan of Oman

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi received a phone call today from His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik the Sultan of Oman.

Sultan Haitham bin Tarik extended his heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister on his reappointment as PM for a third term following the recently concluded general elections.

His Majesty emphasized the centuries-old ties of friendship between Oman and India and conveyed his best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the people of India.

Prime Minister thanked His Majesty for his warm wishes and highlighted his historic visit to India in December 2023 which led to deepening of bilateral cooperation in all areas.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen and strengthen India-Oman partnership for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Prime Minister also extended warm greetings to His Majesty and the people of Oman on the upcoming Eid Al Adha festival.