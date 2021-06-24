Prime Minister Modi tweets about Madhya Pradesh’s activism in implementing reforms regarding Covid 19

Bhopal: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has appreciated Madhya Pradesh’s activism in implementing reforms through his tweet. The Prime Minister said that while the implementation of reforms in Madhya Pradesh would help the people a lot, the state would also develop rapidly. Responding to the tweet of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said in his tweet that Prime Minister Shri Modi is a visionary leader.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Modi has the urge to serve the people and he efficiently takes public-friendly decisions for the new construction of the nation. The Prime Minister Shri Modi gave the mantra of building a Aatma-Nirbhar India in spite of the difficult circumstances of Covid-19, which shows his yearning and foresight towards the welfare and development of his people.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that under the Aatma-nirbhar Bharat package, states were allowed an additional 2 percent GSDP for the year 2020-21, a condition of economic reforms was added at one percent. This decision of the Prime Minister helped the states to do public welfare work with additional credit facility and they could contribute more in the strengthening of the country’s economy.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the visionary initiative of Prime Minister Shri Modi has brought unprecedented positive change in the ‘ease of living’ of the citizens. Out of the reforms mentioned by the Prime Minister Shri Modi, Madhya Pradesh has completely implemented three reforms. Implemented one component of the fourth component, in which Madhya Pradesh got the benefit of additional loan for one percent to 0.09 percent.







