Madhya Pradesh to vaccinate 17 lakh people in a day; records included in the World Book of Records

Bhopal: The World Book of Records has included in the world record for administering the vaccine dose to 16 lakh 91 thousand 967 people in a day in the mega campaign of vaccination of Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh. The World Book of Records has given this information in a letter of confirmation to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on June 22.



The President of World Book of Records, India, Shri Santosh Shukla, in a confirmation letter sent to Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, said that the institution is happy to include the records made by Madhya Pradesh in the record book. In the confirmation letter, a request has also been made to send the consent and date etc. of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for awarding the certificate related to the world record.



In the letter, while appreciating the steps taken by Chief Minister Shri Chouhan regarding vaccination of Covid-19, he has also congratulated him.

