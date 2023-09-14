Prime Minister Modi lauds Supreme Court of India coming under the National Judicial Data Grid platform

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has praised the announcement of Chief Justice of India wherein he has informed that Supreme Court of India will come under the National Judicial Data Grid platform which provides tracking of pendency of cases. Shri Modi said that such harnessing of technology will further transparency and enhance the justice delivery system in our country.

Responding to the X post of ANI, the Prime Minister posted on X;

“Laudatory step by the Supreme Court and CJI DY Chandrachud Ji. Such harnessing of technology will further transparency and enhance the justice delivery system in our country.”