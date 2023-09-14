Dharmendra Pradhan collects soil from Aurobindo Bhavan as part of “Meri Mati Mera Desh” campaign

Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today paid homage to Aurobindo Ghosh at Aurobindo Bhavan, Kolkata. The Minister collected soil from Aurobindo Bhavan as part of Meri Mati-Mera Desh campaign launched by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Pradhan said that Sri Aurobindo’s thoughts, ideals and contributions had a key role in shaping the destiny of our nation. He was one of the strongest voices of breaking free from colonial mindset, he added. The Minister expressed that he is blessed to collect the sacred soil from Sri Aurobindo’s birthplace in Kolkata as a part of the Meri Maati Mera Desh initiative. His vision for a ‘Shrestha Bharat’ will always guide us.

Shri Pradhan highlighted that National Education Policy 2020, is aligned with Shri Aurobindo’s vision of real education, which provides a well-rounded free and creative environment for the child’s development. The Minister reiterated ‘Panch Pran’ (five resolves) to ensure a developed India in the next 25 years. He said that the entire country showed its national integrity beyond caste and creed during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He said, we should take pledge for the nation-building, freedom from colonial mindset, support Indian culture and heritage, stand by national unity and remember those who sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle.