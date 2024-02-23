Prime Minister Modi condoles passing away of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Manohar Joshi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Manohar Joshi. Shri Joshi was also Lok Sabha speaker from 2002 to 2004. Shri Modi said that as Maharashtra CM, Shri Manohar Joshi has worked tirelessly for the state’s progress. During his tenure as the Lok Sabha Speaker, Shri Joshi strove to make our Parliamentary processes more vibrant and participative, the Prime Minister further added.

In a X post, the Prime Minister said;

“Pained by the passing away of Shri Manohar Joshi Ji. He was a veteran leader who spent years in public service and held various responsibilities at the municipal, state and national level. As Maharashtra CM, he worked tirelessly for the state’s progress. He also made noteworthy contributions as a Union Minister. During his tenure as the Lok Sabha Speaker, he strove to make our Parliamentary processes more vibrant and participative. Manohar Joshi Ji will also be remembered for his diligence as a legislator, having had the honour of serving in all four legislatures. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”